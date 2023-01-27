MadameNoire Featured Video

The daughters of newly divorced couple Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are growing up right before our very eyes. In the latest post on eldest sibling North West’s constantly viral TikTok account, the 8-year-old took to the social media app to share a sweet sister moment with Chicago West.

Both girls were rocking similar pink braided hairstyles, with North adding a pop of blonde to differentiate her look. The video features North and Chicago, in one of the many bathrooms of their $60 million Hidden Hills estate, as the older sibling led by example while she taught her baby sister how to brush her edges.

The tender moment showcased North West in her best big sister moment, encouraging the 4-year-old as she learned to do the style.

Fans And News Outlets Are Gushing Over The Sweet Moment

West’s account is managed by Kardashian and thus does not allow comments. However, that did not stop fans of the sweet video to flock to news outlets where it was reposted to showcase their adoration and support of the kids. Commenters relayed messages such as “I’m smiling like a proud auntie” and how “refreshing” it is to see children of such high-profile parents maintaining their normalcy.

Since the creation of North’s TikTok, shared with her mom and aptly named “kimandnorth,” West has been known to garner attention for using sounds and trends that derive from her parents’ pop culture moments.

Kardashian often joins in on the fun with her daughter, with the SKIMS founder participating in dances or rightfully playing herself in the “Kim and Kanye” facial generator.

Learning how to do one’s edges is a Black girl staple in navigating textured hair, and North showing Chicago how it’s done warms all of our hearts. It’s evident that the West girls are full of love and support from their family, and toward one another.