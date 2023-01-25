MadameNoire Featured Video

Rihanna won’t be the only one taking the stage at the Super Bowl LVII. Sheryl Lee Ralph and Babyface will also be serenading us. While Babyface will perform “America the Beautiful,” Ralph will sing “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”

Babyface shared that he is looking forward to this performance.

“Truly excited and honored to perform America the Beautiful at Super Bowl LVII and to be a part of this pregame lineup,” Babyface tweeted.

The Abbot Elementary star also gushed about her Super Bowl appearance, tweeting, “Somebody wake me up from this dream!”

The Super Bowl LVII will air live Feb. 12 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. We will find out who is headed to the Super Bowl Jan. 29 after matchups between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers.

This Has Been Sheryl Lee Ralph’s Season

Thanks to Ralph’s stellar performance on Abbott Elementary, she’s been winning award after award. She won an Emmy for Best Supporting Actress in a comedy series for her role as Barbara Howard. The Moesha star also took home a Golden Globes award for Best Supporting Actress in a TV series, musical or comedy. Ralph is also a recipient of the Order of Jamaica award, “a coveted honor that is given to citizens of outstanding distinction.”

Her acceptance speech at the Emmys led to overwhelming applause. During her speech, she was uplifting and sang a moving snippet of Dianne Reeves’ “Endangered Species,” which went viral.

“I had no idea how many people needed to be encouraged,” Ralph told Entertainment Tonight. “I had no idea how many people needed to be empowered. I had no idea just telling people that they must never, ever give up on themselves. I had no idea how much it would mean. I still to this day get calls and messages from people around the world.”

RELATED CONTENT: Babyface Enlists Ella Mai, Doechii, Queen Naija, Ari Lennox And Kehlani For ‘Girls Night Out’ Album