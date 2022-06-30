Babyface is releasing a new album and has summoned some impressive R&B vocalists for the project. Babyface will be dropping his new Girls Night Out album featuring Ari Lennox, Ella Mai, Kehlani, Queen Naija and Doechii.
According to Variety, the album is described as “a sonic journey through love, heartbreak and all of the emotions in between.” Mai and Babyface gave a preview of what to expect when they performed “Keeps On Fallin’” at the 2022 BET Awards on June 26.
Girls Night Out will be Babyface’s first project under his new record deal at Capitol Records. In a statement, the 12-time Grammy-award winner expressed excitement about his 11th studio album and new business venture.
I am extremely honored and humbled to be signing to a legacy label like Capitol. They have welcomed me with open arms and treat me like family. And, in the end, that is what it’s all about – doing what you love with people who have the same love for music as you do. I am very excited about the upcoming album and everyone on it. The process for it reminded me of when I did Waiting to Exhale. I’m excited for the world to hear.
Babyface released his last album, Return of the Tender Lover, in 2015.
These R&B rookies have dropped or will be dropping highly-anticipated projects. Ella Mai recently released her sophomore project, Heart On My Sleeve. Kehlani released her Blue Water Road album in April. Top Dawg Entertainment’s Doechii is working on her debut project but already has two EPs, Oh the Places You’ll Go and Coven Music Session, available. Queen Naija dropped her last album, misunderstood…still in 2021. Ari Lennox promised that her follow-up to Shea Butter Baby will arrive this year.
Girls Night Out will be released on Oct. 29.
