Babyface is releasing a new album and has summoned some impressive R&B vocalists for the project. Babyface will be dropping his new Girls Night Out album featuring Ari Lennox, Ella Mai, Kehlani, Queen Naija and Doechii.

According to Variety, the album is described as “a sonic journey through love, heartbreak and all of the emotions in between.” Mai and Babyface gave a preview of what to expect when they performed “Keeps On Fallin’” at the 2022 BET Awards on June 26.

Girls Night Out will be Babyface’s first project under his new record deal at Capitol Records. In a statement, the 12-time Grammy-award winner expressed excitement about his 11th studio album and new business venture.