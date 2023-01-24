law schools, not to little kids. But nevermind what’s actually happening in classrooms: these dunces are backing laws they say are designed to keep teachers from hurting white children’s feelings with lessons that teach kids that the United States is systematically racist, that any individual is inherently racist or that any one race is inherently either superior or inferior than another. Which is exactly what makes governors like DeSantis, Georgia’s Brian Kemp, Virginia’s Glenn Youngkin and Arkansas’ Sarah Huckabee Sanders sound so dumb when they rant about elementary, middle school and high schools teachers filling curricula with lessons on critical race theory. First of all, CRT is not to be confused with African American studies. CRT is a complex academic concept taught in, not to little kids. But nevermind what’s actually happening in classrooms: these dunces are backing laws they say are designed to keep teachers from hurting white children’s feelings with lessons that teach kids that the United States is systematically racist, that any individual is inherently racist or that any one race is inherently either superior or inferior than another.

Sooooo… can’t teach the kids about Jim Crow? The Trail of Tears? The concentration camps the U.S. used to corral the Japanese during World War II? The Civil War? Slavery? The wealth gap and how programs like redlining, educational disparities and even the tax code contribute to it? Cool cool. So, I guess Black folks are left to do what we’ve always done then: teach our children about race, racism and the full story of America and all of our places in it our damn selves.

This is most certainly the approach to African American studies that my ex-husband and I took with our kids, and frankly, it wasn’t all that hard, as we are Black folks in America. What we taught we also live. Their grandparents were products of The Great Migration, Jim Crow and the Civil Rights Movement. The kids had a front row seat to how racist real estate practices hurt Black families, as those practices were used against our family to try to keep us from living in certain communities right here in Georgia, just a few years ago. They learned about Emmett Till and the Four Little Girls and the straight line connecting their brutal, racist deaths to that of Trayvon Martin and Michael Brown and Eric Garner and Breonna Taylor, the latter four whose deaths my kids took to the streets to protest. Their at-home reading consisted of Baldwin and Lorde; they understood the import of August Wilson and Stevie Wonder and Romare Bearden and Elizabeth Catlett beyond their artistic merits—what they mean to the Black diaspora and American culture.

Our kids understand it. Know it. Because we taught them. Because they have to and want to. Because standing around waiting for American systems to give a damn about our history—its own history—much less cop to it and teach it, is death. Knowing this, my kids are the better for it.

But you know who loses out when rabid, red-faced parents (and legislators) show up to the school board meetings spitting all on the mics with their angry screeds against teaching beyond simpleton, whitewashed versions of American history and encoding that position into law? Their kids. And educators forced to teach scared. And our country, which continues to choke on the racist systems it created but refuses to acknowledge and let go.