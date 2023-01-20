MadameNoire Featured Video

Yung Miami has set the interwebs ablaze with her latest confession. On the latest episode of Caresha, Please, she admitted to Trina that she has a sexual fetish. While playing Resha Roulette, she said she likes golden showers.

“It say take a shot if you like golden showers, I do,” Yung Miami said.

“I had a golden shower, and I liked it. It’s fun,” she said. “You know when you’re drunk? They pee in your butt, pee in your p****, it depends. You can pee on me in the shower, pee on me once you’re c******, it just depends on how the night’s flowing.”

As for Trina, she said she never tried it but “she’s down to try new things.”

The internet has been having a field day with this piece of information. Her boo Diddy has even been dragged into it and has been renamed Pee Diddy.

Summer Walker And Everyone Else Has Questions

Like Trina, many people who have not indulged in this sexual fetish had questions. Summer Walker even entered the chat with a few inquiries. In the comments section of The Neighborhood Talk she asked:

I have genuine questions about this, no judgment. Like before this do you require a certain level of water intake before this or it doesn’t matter. I’m saying is it that clear odorless pee or that stankin’ dark yellow hennessey infused perc 30 black n mild hot wing piss.

Engaging in golden showers or piss play is actually quite common. New York sex therapist and relationship counselor Michael DeMarco told Cosmopolitan that people who enjoy this kink have “piss parties.”

“Urophilia — golden showers, piss play, and the like — is such a common kink that there are piss parties full of folks who want to explore this,” he said.

Another question people had is if this kink practice is safe. Kimberly Langdon, an OB/GYN and clinical advisor at Medzino Health, says yes.

“Regarding skin contact, urine will usually cause no harm if there are no fissures, broken skin or open wounds,” Langdon told Cosmopolitan. “If this is, however, the case, then urine can cause infection if the partner urinating has a bacterial infection and the urine comes into contact with wounds and mucous membranes.”