Former (But Forever Ours) First Lady Michelle Obama has transitioned from the White House to the New York Times Bestseller’s list with her novels “Becoming” and “The Light We Carry” that garnered well-deserved acclaim. As we all celebrate her last year in her 50s, let us take time to reflect on her iconic looks of the past few years as she embarked on her book tours, press screenings, and hosting of talks with fellow Black female public figures. Mrs. Obama is a global force with esteem and recognition, not only for her philanthropy and public service, but also fashion. One of the most admired women in the world, Obama’s impeccable style and grace makes her an icon all on her own. Her work in the public eye continues as she forges her own post-presidential path with eye-catching pieces, such as contemporary suits that set the trend for fashionable Black women at any age.

Leather Looks

On her Atlanta stop for her The Light We Carry book tour, the former first lady donned a leather suit with a braided updo to complete the look.

Monochrome is the Moment

For President Joe Biden’s inauguration, the Obamas walked hand in hand, with Mrs. Obama looking radiant in all burgundy suit with the coat to match.

Fringe Is In

With a Black power suit with crystal fringe adorning the blazer, the bestselling author beamed on her book tour.

Revolutionary in Purple

Still effortlessly rocking her new braid style, the birthday lady donned another monochromatic look for her Revolt x Michelle Obama Cross-Generational Conversation.

Professional Athleisure At Its Finest

FILA meets formal wear as Mrs. Obama pairs the sports apparel jacket with Black slacks to create a stylish blend.

Sunshine is the Mood

Michelle Obama captivates the ‘Today’ Show while appearing in a bright yellow suit with flared bottoms.

Versace Red Set

Versace, Versace, Versace! The framing 3 piece look all from the Italian fashion house shows versatility in the First Lady’s style.

Denim on Denim

What type of suit can’t Michelle Obama rock? Denim goes to greater heights with this two piece set.

Streetwear Jumper Is The Style

This Stella McCartney jumpsuit puts Michelle Obama back in burgundy that shines as she continues her tour.

