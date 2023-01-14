MadameNoire Featured Video

The internet thinks Meek Mill is mad because he never got Lori Harvey for Christmas. In case you don’t remember, on the 2018 track “Going Bad,” Mill said the only gift he wanted was Harvey. He rapped: “I got Lori Harvey on my wish list/ That’s the only thing I want for Christmas.” Now that Harvey and Damson Idris made it Instagram official, the Philly rapper is accused of throwing shots.

“Y’all let that gal f#%k anybody,” he tweeted Jan.13.

With this tweet, folks thought he was shaming the 26-year-old for her dating history. Harvey has dated Future, Michael B. Jordan, Trey Songz, Dutch football player Memphis Depay and race car champion Lewis Hamilton.

After the “House Party” rapper got called out, he said it was never his intent to throw a jab at Harvey.

“They really got that pr s*** on smash lol they confusing meeee,” he tweeted. “It’s sad they got our people confused on high levels or these gotta be bots it’s no way people got that dumbed down.”

Meek Mill Said He And Damson Idris Know Each Other In Real Life

Meek Mill added that the Snowfall star is actually his friend. He condemned sites like The Shade Room who made his tweet to be something it isn’t.

“Damson my real friend … the shade room posted and made it as I’m coming at him and his lady tf ….. these sites ruined many friendships and families …seeing all that negativity you become that! I stay away from people that live in those comments they be secretly miserable!”

Before it was revealed that Harvey and Idris were an item, Harvey cleared up rumors about her love life. During a chat with Adrienne Bailon Haughton on Entertainment Tonight, she shut down the rumor that she dated a father and son. The only father and son she has been romantically linked to is Diddy and Justin Combs.

“I’ve heard I dated a father and son before. Absolutely not true,” she said. “I’ve even heard that I’m a lesbian at one point. So you know, there’s been a lot of different things, a lot stories, a lot of misconceptions.”