LaTocha Scott is launching her gospel career. She has inked a record deal with Motown Gospel, a division of Capitol Records and Universal Music Group. She signed this deal via her own label, Made Girl Music, a branch of her Made Girl company.

Scott is known for being the voice behind some of Xscape’s biggest hits like “Understanding,” “Softest Place On Earth” and ‘Who Can I Run To?” but she has always wanted to enter this genre.

“It has always been a passion of mine to do inspirational music,” she said in a statement. “It has been my foundation, and that is very evident, even when I sing R&B music. I can’t escape that.”

Monica Coates, Co-Executive Director, Motown Gospel, said that since Scott has roots in the Black church, it will be a pleasure to finally have her record a gospel album.

“A hallmark of LaTocha’s successful career has been her love for gospel music and her strong personal connection to the Black church,” Coates said. “I am excited for her fans—long-standing and new—to finally have a body of work that reflects those areas of her passion.”

LaTocha Scott Launched Made Girl In 2018

Under her company Made Girl, Scott released her cookbook, LaTocha’s Planted Lifestyle. The Atlanta native also released an athleisure-wear line for women. Made Girl also has a philanthropic branch, Made Girl Foundation, where they work with young girls and women “to build prolificity in women through teaching arts and music.”

This deal comes a few months after Xscape made headlines for obvious tension that exists within the group. It became clear that they were not on one accord when they showed up to the Soul Train Music Awards. While Kandi Burruss, Tameka “Tiny” Harris and Tamika Scott all wore champagne colored gowns, Scott wore a green, belted gown.

Scott also wasn’t on the last Xscape tour, the R&B Music Experience tour, due to conflict between the promoter and her husband Rocky Bivins. When Scott asked her group members to use another promoter, they declined. So she decided to not perform with them.