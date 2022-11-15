MadameNoire Featured Video

When Xscape arrived at the 2022 Soul Train Awards, it looked like the ladies were not on the same page. While Kandi Burruss, Tameka “Tiny” Cottle and Tamika Scott all wore shimmery, sheer gowns, Latocha Scott arrived in a green belted gown, causing her to stick out like a sore thumb.

Scott addressed the mismatch and claimed that she didn’t get the memo about what the group was wearing. In an Instagram post, she wrote:

Still on a high from last night. So Grateful to receive the #LadyOfSoul Award. To still be embraced after 29 years is very humbling. Thank you to all of the Xscape Fans who’ve supported us throughout the years, and Thank you to BET for giving us our flowers.

Make sure you tune in to the #SoulTrainAwards on November 26th to see us do our thing.

**Sorry, I didn’t get the memo, but everyone still looked amazing

Kandi Burruss begged to differ and commented under Scott’s post.

“@Iamlatocha the only thing for people to know is that you chose to have a separate stylist from the rest of the group,” she wrote. “You chose to separate yourself do not blame us for that. Stop continuing to put out false narratives.”

Xscape received the Lady of Soul honor at this year’s Soul Train Awards, which airs on Nov. 27 on BET.

LaTocha Scott Won’t Be Touring With Xscape

Xscape will be heading out on a brief tour and LaTocha Scott, whose considered the lead singer, will not be in attendance. According to TMZ, Scott’s manager, her husband Rocky Bivins, and the tour’s promoter had conflict. When the group denied Scott’s request for a new promoter, she decided to not tour with the group.

A source said that Scott is taking a break from the group. They also claimed that he has been distant from her sister and bandmate Tamika Scott as well. Despite things looking rocky, they have a reality show on Bravo premiering this year, Deadline reported.

The R&B Music Experience tour kicks off on Nov. 19 in Birmingham, Alabama. There will be shows in Atlanta and Los Angeles before the tour wraps up in Tampa on Dec. 17.