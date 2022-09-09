MadameNoire Featured Video

Lil’ Kim and 50 Cent are bumping heads again, but this time things went too far.

Lil’ Kim dropped some elite bars on Megan Thee Stallion’s “Plan B” remix. On the song, she throws lyrical jabs at an ex to keep up with the theme of the song. She rapped:

Them hoes only want you ’cause of me, n**** (‘Cause of me, n****)

Thеm hoes only know you ’cause of me (‘Causе of me)

Think you playin’ me with some birds that worship me

I’m only five-feet but they all look up to me

You came up ’cause of me, don’t you ever forget it (Don’t you ever forget it)

The price went up on your d*** ’cause I licked it

Ladies, love yourself ’cause these n***** is b******

You see how we movin’ out here, we the new n*****

For some reason, 50 Cent thought Lil’ Kim talking about an ex was a cover up to really diss her nemesis Nicki Minaj. In the beginning of the song she said

I don’t know who needs to hear this, but

N****, you’s a b****, your father’s a b****, your brother’s a b****

Keep acting like this and your son gon’ be a b****

50 then took to Instagram to not only poke fun at the Brooklyn femcee and her daughter but to also throw Nicki Minaj into it.

QGTM [Queens Get the Money]. You better light her a** up, I’m watching,” he said as he tagged Minaj. “She said something about the baby, her baby eye f***** up. LOL.”

Kim responded shortly after and wasn’t really concerned about Minaj being mentioned. She was livid about 50 mentioning her daughter. She addressed the POWER creator on her Instagram stories.

I never said a word about anyone’s child …please feel free to listen to the song where we were clearly talking about an EX. To try and twist my words to have an excuse to take digs at my child is disgusting. I’m one of the most disrespected legends in the game but what you will not do is come for MY CHILD.”

She also commented under 50’s now deleted post and said she was actually talking about him.

“Still mad about that date, I see,” she responded. “I ain’t know [you] was this mad [though], damn. F*** boi. Glad [you] was [listening] though. Song was for [you].”

She went on to say she’s shocked that people still fall for his “lame, disgraceful, ugly and narcissistic tactics.” She also mentioned Fif’s girlfriend Cuban Link and told her that being with him is a “bad look.”

If you haven’t heard the “Plan B” remix, listen below.