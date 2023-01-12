MadameNoire Featured Video

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s annual awards event, more famously known as the Golden Globes, aired Jan. 10 after a short hiatus in 2022. MADAMENOIRE took inventory of the Black celebrity’s who turned up looking casket sharp for the event. The annual award show, in its 80th year, was an incredible moment for Black artists. Comedian Jerrod Carmichael hosted the ceremony, as Black people took center stage with nominations and wins in major categories. Quinta Brunson took home two awards for her starring role and creation of ABC’s hit sitcom Abbott Elementary. Angela Bassett’s performance as Queen Ramonda in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever made history for Marvel Studios as it garnered its first acting win. It was a night of Black excellence and abundance, but the fashion moments, themselves, are deserving of its own recognition. Get into this drip







Sheryl Lee Ralph

The ‘Abbott Elementary’ actress wore a custom purple Aliétte gown to the ceremony, where she was a first-time nominee for best Supporting Actress in Musical-Comedy or Drama TV Series.







Billy Porter

The Tony winner was a presenter at last night’s ceremony, donning a fuschia version of the iconic Christian Siriano tuxedo gown that made headlines when Porter wore the original black design to the 2019 Oscars.







Quinta Brunson

The Best Actress Winner shined in a custom Christian Siriano tulle Black dress with pops of pink. Brunson also took home the Best Comedy Series award at the ceremony as creator of “Abbott Elementary.”







Niecy Nash-Betts

The Dahmer Actress rocked a Dolce & Gabbana sparkling gown as she was nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series for her role in the show.

Tyler James Williams

The first time winner and nominee wore a blue Amiri suit to receive the award for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy or Drama Series for his role in Abbott Elementary.

Michaela Jae Rodriguez

The Pose actress received a standing ovation in her Balmain gown for being the first transgender Golden Globe winner for her work on the show.







Angela Bassett

The now two-time Golden Globe winner wore a silver Pamella Rowland design to take home the gold at last night’s ceremony, where she won Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Jay Ellis

The Top Gun: Maverick actor and presenter of the evening wore a tuxedo by Louis Vuitton, as he and co-star Glen Powell accepted Zendaya’s Best Actress award for “Euphoria” on her behalf.







Laverne Cox

The actress and host of E! News’ Coverage of the Golden Globes Red Carpet is illuminating in a vintage blue dress by John Galliano.







Viola Davis

The Best Actress in a Motion Picture nominee for Woman King wore a royal blue gown by Jason Wu at the ceremony, where she is a winner as well as 6 time nominee.







Jennifer Hudson

The talk show host and EGOT winner wore a dazzling CD Greene dress to the ceremony where she was a presenter.

Coleman Domingo

The Emmy winner and Euphoria actor presented at the 2023 ceremony, donning a Dolce & Gabbana suit.





Rihanna

While the superstar and first-time nominee for Best Original Song opted to skip the red carpet, she still managed to have all eyes on her at the ceremony in a couture Schiaparelli gown.







Jeremy Pope

Another first time nominee, the Inspection star wore an all black, leather Dolce & Gabbana suit to the ceremony.





Donald Glover

The three time nominee wore Saint Laurent on the gray red carpet, where he was up for the Best Actor in a Comedy Series for Atlanta.

