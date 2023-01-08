MadameNoire Featured Video

Whether they want to admit it or not, your kids are always learning from you and picking up your habits. This applies to everything from how you treat others to how you view money and even how you do (or do not) exercise. Research published in Frontiers in Psychology shows that the exercise habits of parents (particularly of mothers) greatly influence those of their children. Family Fit Lifestyle Month is the perfect time to reflect on how your fitness habits are rubbing off on your children, and how you can, as a family, strive to lead a healthier lifestyle, together.

If you’re like many families, you’re always looking for ways to spend more quality time with your children. Exercising together and setting fitness goals as a unit can be an excellent way to bond. Working out together can even encourage everyone in the family to get more active. Research from fitness tracker app Myzone reported on in Club Industry found that people work out 56 percent more when they do so in a social setting. In recognizing the long-term health and wellness benefits of not just focusing on fitness, but doing so as a family, MADAMENOIRE is doing a weekly series for Family Fitness Month. All month long, we’ll be highlighting different ways you can prioritize fitness with your family. Let’s start with ways to prioritize exercise more.

Swap Out Weekend Cartoons For Cardio

If your kids usually watch Saturday morning cartoons, change up your weekend routine as a family. Plan a weekend activity that will get hearts pumping and get everyone excited. This could be a hike to a cool spot in your city where you’ll enjoy a picnic with your kids’ favorite (healthy) foods. It could be going to the beach and running in the sand (one study showed running on the sand burns 1.6 more calories than running on hard ground). Think of an activity that would seem like an adventure to your kids, but will actually get everyone exercising.