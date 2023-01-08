MadameNoire Featured Video

Today, people will go under the knife for just about anything. From breast augmentation to Brazilian butt lifts to lip enhancement to tummy tucks, cosmetic fine-tuning has become part of mainstream society. And recently, private body parts getting surgical attention: the vagina (and the vulva). We’re talking about the vaginal rejuvenation trend. Celebrities including Jada Pinkett Smith and Hazel E have undergone the procedure.

With Global Newswire reporting that it’s a multi-billion dollar industry, this type of procedure might seem almost casual and common at this point. However, experts actually have a lot to say about it – and it’s not all good. Does anyone really need vaginal rejuvenation? Or has the plastic surgery world just found one more insecurity to prey (and capitalize) on? Here’s everything you need to know about vaginal rejuvenation.

What Exactly Is Vaginal Rejuvenation?

Vaginal rejuvenation applies to any procedure that alters the vulva or the vagina. There are several types of surgeries that fall under the category of vaginal rejuvenation, including labiaplasty (altering the appearance of the labia), vaginoplasty (loosening or tightening the vaginal muscles) and mons pubis reduction (the removal of fatty tissue above the vulva).