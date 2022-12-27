MadameNoire Featured Video

Nicci Gilbert doesn’t want to be affiliated with Tory Lanez since he was found guilty of shooting Megan thee Stallion in July 2020. Gilbert shared a video of her removing her plaques and ASCAP medals she received due to the success of Lanez’s 2015 single “Say It” that samples Brownstone’s “If You Love Me.”

In a lengthy post, she sympathized with both Megan thee Stallion and Lanez. While she feels for Lanez, born Daystar Peterson, she stands with Meg.

The Jury has spoken and I respect the jury’s decision. I hate to see another young black man going to jail, especially days before Christmas. I feel terrible for his children and family…Honestly I feel bad for Tory. At the same time I support Meg and I believe her. It’s a shame that our community is so broken that we relentlessly attack victims, but I get it. Hurt people hurt people…This victory was a win for all victims and hopefully sent a strong message. I stand with MTS as an advocate for women and girls. I pray for Tory as an advocate for artists and creatives. Tory is a young black man, who became super famous very quickly. This made him a talented creative who lacked the emotional intelligence and development needed to navigate that kind of success. He made a very poor decision, but I believe he will come out of this a better man and artist.

Nicci Gilbert Hopes This Verdict Will Lead To Changes In The Music Industry

The former R&B Divas star added that she hopes this verdict leads to improvements in artist development. Gilbert suggested that resources be put into place that focus on maintaining wellness for new artists, something she thinks Lanez, 30, would’ve benefited from. Removing the plaques and medals from her wall was more of a gesture of support to the “Her” rapper than a jab to Lanez, Gilbert said.

“I’m taking these awards down in protest of Violence against women,” she wrote. “I will not tolerate it under any circumstances.”

She ended the caption with a fun fact about the royalties she received from “If You Love Me” being sampled.

“Before y’all ask me to give some money back from the single…I’m still waiting on that paperwork from 2015.”

“Say It” was one of Lanez’s biggest hits and was certified 3x platinum.