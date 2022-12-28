MadameNoire Featured Video

Derrick Rose showed us that he and his family have mastered co-parenting. For Christmas, Rose, his wife Alaina Anderson Rose, his ex Mieka Reese and the son she shares with Rose, PJ, all spent the holiday together. Anderson Rose and Joi showed off their matching two-piece Barbie pajama sets they wore while spending quality time together. The blended family enjoyed drinks, desserts and a few rounds of Uno.

Derrick Rose proposed to his now wife back in October 2021. The New York Knicks star popped the question during a romantic dinner at Madison Square Garden. They had been dating since 2016.

“I didn’t know how you were going to perceive me,” he captioned the post. “But this entire time I was hoping that you would believe me. Believe the words that I will have your back and love u forever. When I FIRST saw you I told Ryan that we were gon be together. It took both of us a while to let down our guards. That’s only becuz both of our hearts were scarred. We are two peas in a pod becuz we are truly MISUNDERSTOOD. We got our heart and swag from this place called ENGLEWOOD. I will always love you becuz you go above and beyond. We built a beautiful family and an unbreakable bond. Thank you Queen.”

The Roses have two children together, Layla Malibu Rose and son London Marley Rose. Social media gave Rose props for being able to have a wife and ex with a drama-free relationship.

“Derrick Rose got his Wife and Baby Mama in matching PJs for Christmas,” one person wrote. “He definitely the [goat] for this.”

Someone else gave the women a shout out.

“Derrick Rose has his wife and his baby mother together in matching Christmas pajamas. I love when women unite.”

RELATED CONTENT: Diddy Shares Christmas Pics With New Baby + 6 Celebrity Family Photos We Loved To See