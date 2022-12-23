MadameNoire Featured Video

Whitney Houston died in 2012 but her legacy is kept alive with biopics and documentaries. Clive Davis, the mastermind behind her career, has co-produced the first major film about her life, I Wanna Dance With Somebody, which is in theaters now.

In the movie, Davis didn’t shy away from chronicling her romantic relationship with assistant, Robyn Crawford. Davis told Extra that he wanted the world to know the truth about Houston and Crawford.

“The movie does set the record straight,” Davis said. “They did have a teenage, one-year affair.”

Davis added that it’s not true that Houston faced substance abuse battles because of being closeted.

“There have been so many articles that have…attempted to trace her addiction to being a frustrated lesbian or never dated a man before Bobby, all of which was totally inaccurate. I know of several men that she dated before Bobby. I mean, she did see Jermaine Jackson for two years.”

The J Records founder said he believes that the “I Look To You” singer would have been happy with the film.

“She and I were pretty in sync on almost every issue. I’m proud, and I believe Whitney would be proud, too.”

MAC Cosmetics Released A Limited Edition Whitney Houston Collection

To pay homage to one of the greatest singers of all time, MAC has released a limited edition collection inspired by Whitney Houston. The line includes four lipstick shades ($23) including Nippy’s Rose, Nippy’s Fiesty Red, Nippy’s Moody Nude and Nippy’s Sensual Red. Nippy was Houston’s family nickname.

There’s also the lip glass available ($23), Nippy’s Shimmery Cinnamon and Nippy’s Shimmery Gold. The line also offers Nippy’s Iconic Eye Shadow palette ($45). You can finish your Whitney-inspired look with the 80 Romantic Lash ($20).

The description for the line reads:

Experience the greatest love of all with the product that made M·A·C famous – now inspired by Whitney. These four all-new rich shades of lipstick — including dramatic reds, Whitney’s go-to-hue — are available in a range of textures and colors reminiscent of what the diva herself wore. This limited-edition lineup includes Amplified and Matte formulas in red and neutral shades. Each bullet is wrapped in gold packaging – perfect for the star that you are.

“Whitney was always a champion of women feeling beautiful, whether it was a major event or just for everyday wear,” her sister-in-law Pat Houston said in a press release. That iconic red lip was always a favorite of hers.”

