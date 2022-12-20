MadameNoire Featured Video

Trey Songz has turned himself into police due to allegations of punching two people at a New York City bowling alley. The two accusers are a man and a woman who work at the bowling alley. The Virginia-bred crooner was given a desk appearance ticket for assault and then released, TMZ reported.

“We have been proactively communicating with NY law enforcement, the DA, and all those involved,” Songz’s lawyer Mitchell Schuster said in a statement. “While we will respectfully and proactively work through all the appropriate channels we are confident that Trey will be fully cleared of any wrong doing.”

This alleged incident happened back in October. While the man reportedly refused medical treatment, the woman went to the hospital and was treated for minor, visible injuries, TMZ noted. She also filed a police report where she claimed that the “Slow Motion” singer punched her multiple times and dragged her by her hair in the bowling alley’s bathroom. The motive behind this is unknown.

Trey Songz Has Been Facing Many Allegations Of Physical And Sexual Assault

At the time, Schuster was certain that Songz would be cleared of all charges.

“A source close to the investigation informs us that TS has been cooperative with authorities and expects that when all the evidence is reviewed, he will be exonerated,” he told TMZ. “This is another instance where those involved try to blame the celebrity with hopes of getting fame or riches.”

Besides claims of being violent, there have been many allegations of rape and sexual assault against Trey. Reports of this bowling alley incident made headlines after a sexual assault lawsuit against him was dismissed due to the statute of limitations. In February, Jauhara Jeffries’ lawsuit for sexual assault against Songz was dismissed due to witness tampering. University of Las Vegas basketball player Dylan Gonzalez has also accused him of being a rapist.

