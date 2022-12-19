MadameNoire Featured Video

Former NBA star Amar’e Stoudemire is facing a misdemeanor battery charge for allegedly hitting one of his teenage daughters in the face.

According to ESPN, Stoudemire, 40, was arrested in the early hours of Dec. 18, after he allegedly struck one of his two teenage daughters in the face during an argument. The incident occurred at the basketball star’s home in Miami on Dec. 17, however it’s unclear which one of his teenage daughters, ages 17 and 14, was hit.

According to a police report obtained by The Miami Herald, tension between Stoudemire and his daughter erupted after he accused her of being disrespectful to his mother during a phone call. When she denied misbehaving, he reportedly told her “You’re talking back again,” and punched her in the jaw, leaving her bleeding.

The girl, who remains unidentified, contacted Stoudemire’s ex-wife, who came to pick up the young girls and their two brothers. She also contacted the police. When authorities arrived to the former Knick star’s home, he told officials that the young teen “was sad because she received a whooping from him for being disrespectful and a liar.” He then invoked his right to remain silent. Stoudemire was arrested and later released on a $1500 bond. A no contact order was also issued.

Amar’e Stoudemire releases statement denying assault

On Sunday night, Stoudemire took to social media to defend himself after news of the incident broke headlines. The basketball star denied the allegations of assault, telling fans in a statement:

“I could never see myself assaulting any person, especially my children. I respect, protect, and love my family, particularly my children. As a father, I ask for your grace as we secure our space and privacy.”

Stoudemire played with the Phoenix Suns for eight seasons before he was traded to the New York Knicks, where he played for five years.

Thoughout his tenure with the NBA, Stoudemire averaged 18.9 points and 7.8 rebounds per game. The basketball veteran also won the Rookie of the Year award with the Phoenix Suns.

