The New York Times has included Shereé Whitfield on their list of the 93 most stylish people we’ve seen thus far.

According to the Times, the people selected on the list may not be best dressed to you but they were the talk of the town because of their style. They wrote:

Love them or hate them, all have at least one thing in common. At some point over the past 12 months, they made us talk: about how we dress, how we live and how we choose to express ourselves. We welcome dissent. But we are, without a doubt, correct.

Whitfield was mentioned because of the controversy surrounding the launch of her clothing line, She by Shereé. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star was able to make her dream come true and launch her long awaited clothing line after 14 years (kind of).

The launch of She by Shereé was more bumpy than Whitfield expected. After her pieces were released, she was trending for all the wrong reasons. At one point, the ATL housewife was dragged because her clothing line had identical pieces to the fast-fashion brand Shein. Whitfield said the identical pieces happened because they share the same vendor, which she didn’t know.

“This isn’t the first time this has been done,” she said on In The Know. “I don’t know why people are holding me to a different degree than everybody else.”

The clothing line’s website also crashed after its launch. The crash was disappointing but it was proof to Whitfield that people were wanting her pieces real bad.

“This is just another example of over-promising and underdelivering,” Whitfield told Women’s Health. “But I am so grateful. I stand in prayer; I have chills even thinking about how many people are still interested at this time. To continue to have the website crash…it sounds bad, but it’s actually a good thing.”

