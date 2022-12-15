MadameNoire Featured Video

On Dec. 14, a shocking video of a Black student being placed in handcuffs at Winston-Salem State University went viral. Now, more details have been shared about the controversial clip.

According to a police report obtained by NBC News affiliate WXII12, authorities were called to the campus around 8:30 a.m. after an argument involving the student and a professor occurred inside a classroom located in Carolina Hall on Wednesday.

In the heated video, which was shared by The Shade Room, the 20-year-old student can be seen visibly upset as officers struggle to handcuff her. “I’m not resisting. You’re hurting me really bad!” she yells tearfully. Further along in the clip, the professor who appears to be white, can be seen yelling as she tries to maintain order in the classroom.

With tears streaming down her face, the handcuffed student shouts “I hate you” to the professor. “You tried to get me taken out of here because I won’t apologize? You tried to embarrass me about my paper. You’re a terrible teacher,” she adds, before police swiftly remove her from the classroom.

Several students filming the argument state that the teacher “yelled” at the student shortly before the incident occurred.

According to the police report, the student has been charged with disorderly conduct. A representative from the university also confirmed to WIXII2 reporter Louie Tran, that the disagreement was about an assignment. She claimed police properly followed campus and public safety protocol.

Social media reacts to the viral video

After the video went viral on Wednesday, social media lit up with reactions. Many users expressed that police should not have handcuffed the visibly distraught student over the alleged argument.

“All this for a disagreement…?” asked one user on Instagram. While another person commented: “White kids get sent to the office black kids..they call 911.”

A few users slammed Winston-Salem State University for hiring the white professor, like @___bmc who wrote:

“What happened at Winston-Salem State University is why I will forever say nonblack people (admin, faculty, and students) should not be in HBCU spaces. Nothing will change my mind. They know they are privileged and will use it to their advantage. Every single time.”

Winston-Salem State University releases statement

As backlash from the incident poured across social media, officials from the university released a statement, noting how they were aware of the student’s arrest in the video.

“The incident is under investigation. Our highest priority is the safety of our students, faculty and staff. Currently, there is no immediate threat to campus,” they added.

