Michelle Obama has no qualms with those who think her husband, former President Barack Obama, is still “fine as a mug.”

A supporter yelled out the saucy compliment at a rally in Detroit that Barack spoke at last month.

The woman’s flattery came after Barack confessed that “sometimes going on a campaign trail feels a little harder than it used to, not just because I am older and grayer…”

After the “fine as a mug” comment caused commotion from the crowd and Barack looked back at the woman who said it with a grin, the former president lightheartedly said, “I’m not gonna tell Michelle you said that…. Although Michelle does agree, she knows.”

Michelle Obama’s Response To Barack Obama

The New York Times best-selling author and former FLOTUS reacted to the viral clip of Obama getting the compliment on the Dec. 12 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!

“I had heard about it — he came home and that was the first thing he said,” Michelle recalled.

“I was like, ‘How did it go?'” she asked, to which Barack replied, “Somebody said I was fine.”

Regarding her reaction to the compliment paid to her husband, Michelle said, “I was like, ‘Oh, really?’ That’s so sweet.”

You can skip to the 9:44 mark to see Michelle watching the moment for the first time.

The Light We Carry author’s reflection on the viral moment comes weeks after she gave young people advice on love and marriage.

“It’s not really one piece of advice. To me, it’s a philosophy [and] it’s an outlook,” Michelle said while doing a press engagement for her latest book. “In this age of ‘We want everything now, we want everything quick,’ when life is everything but that, we have to understand that marriage is never 50-50.”

“I have found that if you stick with it — over the course of your entire relationship you may have 50-50 over time. But if I look over my marriage, if I were to judge it in year five or year 10, there was never 50-50,” Michelle shared. “And so, yeah, there were times when I felt like I was 70% in and he was doing 30%, because of the choices that I made in the terms of how I wanted our family to look.”

Read more on that down below.

