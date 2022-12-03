MadameNoire Featured Video
Nick Cannon. Source: FOX / Getty
Nick Cannon shared that he has landed in the hospital due to having pneumonia. One night after performing in front of a sold out crowd for Wild N’ Out Live! at New York City’s Madison Square Garden, Cannon was hospitalized. In an Instagram post, he wrote:
Okay, so I guess I’m not Superman… I promised myself I would never be back at this place again… But this is a great lesson to take care of YOU or YOU won’t be able to take care of everyone else. Don’t trip though, I don’t need any well wishes or prayers , just some solid rest and I will be back on the journey to becoming stronger than ever… it’s just pneumonia, nothing I can’t handle. Crazy thing is, last night we was just rocking a sold out crowd at Madison square garden in front of thousands of fans, now I’m all alone in a tiny hospital room. Life is definitely a rollercoaster!
Coming down with pneumonia is serious, especially since Cannon has lupus
. January of 2022 marked a decade since Cannon had been diagnosed with the autoimmune disease. A six-minute video that he shared on the now-defunct Nick Cannon Show
showed his 10-year journey starting from his first hospitalization.
“Ten years ago, I experienced a sudden and mysterious illness that almost took my life,” Cannon told the talk show audience
. “At the time, I had no idea it was lupus. And, you know me, I always have to have a camera on. So I would literally open up my phone, grab my camera and I would talk to the camera, and I documented the entire health journey.”
The Masked Singer
host found out he had lupus after experiencing pain, swelling and shortness of breath during a family trip with then wife Mariah Carey
and their twins, Monroe and Moroccan.