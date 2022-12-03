MadameNoire Featured Video

Drake’s concerts at the famous Apollo Theater in New York City have been delayed for a third time. In a statement provided to Complex, the delay was blamed on production-related issues.

These upcoming shows for SiriusXM are so incredibly special for us. If you are going to play the world famous Apollo Theater, it has to be a world class production. We as a team have been working around the clock not just putting together a concert but an experience our fans deserve. With that said, we are up against some production delays that are just out of our control.

It was also stated that “after many difficult meetings and conversations” about these problems, there was no way to resolve them in time for the show. The two-night event will now take place on Jan 21. and 22.

The first delay was due to the original date, Nov. 19, being the date of rapper Takeoff’s funeral. The concert was then moved to December and a second date was added.

Drake Was Getting Side-Eyed After Some Choice Lyrics On Her Loss Album

After the release of the much anticipated Her Loss album, Drake found himself in hot water. He was accused of taking unnecessary shots at Megan thee Stallion on “Circo Loco” when he rapped:

This b**** lie ’bout gettin shots but she still a stallion

She don’t even get the joke but she still smilin’

Even though internet sleuths found that he was possibly referring to an adult film star named Elke the Stallion, no one was buying it. Drizzy never confirmed if he was talking about Elke or the Houston hottie.

The “Champagne Poetry” rapper also called his former flame Serena Williams’ husband Alexis Ohanian a groupie on the track “Middle of the Ocean.”

“Sidebar, Serena, your husband a groupie/ He claim we don’t got a problem but/ No, boo, it is, like you comin’ for sushi/ We might pop up on ’em at will like Suzuki,” he rapped.

Black Twitter didn’t like that either and made sure to call out OVO’s own.

“Pusha T talked about Drake’s mama, daddy, baby mama, producer, his kid AND ruined his Adidas deal… Yet Drake got bars for Megan and Serena’s husband??? DMX was right…,” one tweet read.

Someone else posted, “Drake thinks Serena’s husband is a groupie because he’s never seen a man be supportive of the woman he loves in her career, that’s wild.”

Either way, the Apollo Theater is sure to be packed.