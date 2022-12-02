MadameNoire Featured Video

Keisha Knight Pulliam and Brad James have their first child on the way.

The actress shared the news with her followers on Instagram by posting a photo of herself in a striped dress with her baby bump on full display.

Pulliam stood backstage at the Tamron Hall Show next to her husband, James, who’s also an actor.

As MADAMENOIRE previously reported, Pulliam and James met in 2019 on the set of Pride and Prejudice: Atlanta.

The couple later tied the knot in 2021.

“Oh Baby Baby!! Baby James coming 2023!!” Pulliam captioned her baby announcement post.

The married couple got congratulatory messages from Tamera Mowry, Monyetta Shaw, Toya Johnson, Niecy Nash, India Arie, Winnie Harlow and more.

In addition to her baby on the way, Pulliam shares a 5-year-old daughter with her ex-husband, former NFL player Edgerton Hartwell.

When The Christmas Aunt actress spoke with MN in 2020, Pulliam said she wanted more children.

“You know, I could definitely see expanding our family but I don’t know if it’s adoption. I’m open. I’ve always wanted to adopt a child, which is something before I even had Ella that I wanted to do. I feel like we definitely will at some point, but I don’t know what it will look like,” Pulliam told us.

Earlier this year, Pulliam starred in an OWN documentary streaming on Discovery+ called Eggs Over Easy: Black Women & Fertility .

In an interview about the documentary, the Atlanta-based actress told PEOPLE about the hurdles she faced trying to freeze her eggs.

“I began the process of freezing my eggs and then literally the day that I was supposed to start my meds is when, as a result of the pandemic, they shut down all elective medical procedures. So, I was unable to continue,” said Pulliam.

“I think a lot of people didn’t realize that, with the world shutting down in the pandemic, it didn’t just affect your ability to go to the mall, or to do sporting events the way you want to, but it definitely affected a lot of people from a medical standpoint,” she continued. “People were unable to get mammograms and cancer surgery [which] were very much needed.”

“It’s crazy that preserving your right and your ability to have a baby is considered elective. It shouldn’t,” she added. “It should be an option that’s given to all women.”

Congrats to Pulliam and James on expanding their family!

