A$AP Rocky is venturing into the home décor space with his new furniture design studio Hommemade.

On Dec.1, Rocky, 34, took to Instagram to announce the inaugural release of the studio’s Shroom CACTUS. According to the post, the “Fashion Killa” rapper teamed up with Italian design company, Gufram to conceptualize the sculpture’s unique design concept.

According to Complex, A$AP Rocky and Hommemade’s CACTUS celebrates the 50th anniversary of Gufram’s Guido Drocco and Franco Mello. The duo originally designed the whimsical sculpture in 1972. In a statement, the A$AP mob affiliate said he was inspired by the brand’s “playfully innovative” take on homeware.

“From mid-century modifications to contemporary collaborations, they have established themselves as a unique brand and therefore a perfect brand collaborator,” Rocky said.

“This is the first collaboration from my Hommemade décor studio and since I’ve always advocated for mushrooms it was only right that we made a cactus with them.”

A$AP Rocky worked closely with Gufram on the Shroom CACTUS

Insiders from Gufram told Dezeen that Rocky played “an active role” in the design process for the four-foot-tall green cactus that closely mimics Drocco and Franco’s original design. The base of the structure features hand-painted fungi and beautiful detailing.

Whoever gets their hands on the Shroom CACTUS will certainly have a unique piece because only nine sculptures were created for the buzzing collaboration.

Gufram’s global creative orchestrator Charley Vezza, gushed about working closely with Rocky on the exciting project.

“I have constantly been looking for cross-contamination opportunities across various disciplines and feel like we reached an important goal in working with a phenomenal music artist like Rocky,” Vezza said in a statement. “I would say that developing this mushroom-based collaboration has been a good trip!”

Future design projects for Hommemade have not been announced as of yet, but a press release stated that the design studio would continue to “push the boundaries of the home décor space.”

