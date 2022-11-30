MadameNoire Featured Video

In the preview of an upcoming episode of VH1 Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition, Tokyo Vanity takes a swing at Love & Hip Hop Atlanta co-star Karlie Redd. Redd had already been confronted for being messy and Vanity had had enough of Redd’s antics as well.

On social media, Vanity explained in the comments section of a post why she attempted to punch Redd. A fan initially said, “Why df would you hit yo elder like that [?] I don’t like that frfr.”

“Cause my elder tried to link up with other elders on a trip and be mean and tried to all gang up and bully me for content,” Vanity replied.

Under an interview The Neighborhood Talk, Karlie Redd spoke about the plastic surgery she has had done and not understanding why people care more about that than her music. Tokyo Vanity had an answer to her question.

“No you getting what you deserve you are a real mean girl,” she wrote in the comments. “And you are miserable! You make fun of so many people and try to bully people. You have been ruining people’s lives and relationships for years & I’m glad your feelings are hurt and you are suffering!”

Watch the trailer for the season below.

Mariahlynn Also Confronted Karlie Redd For Being Messy

On the first episode of VH1 Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition, there was clearly tension between Mariahlynn and Karlie Redd. When Mariahlynn tried to hug Redd, she rolled her eyes and turned around. In the confessional, Redd said she wasn’t a fan of Lynn because she was “talking s*** about her on the internet.”

“I really was caught off guard by Karlie rolling her eyes and giving me her back. I try to be nice to everybody. But since you want to roll your eyes *****, I can fix them for you,” Lynn said in a confessional. But I don’t want to do that to you because I’m in a new place in my life. And besides, I don’t think I would last one hour in the Jamaican jail.”

They two did have a conversation and Lynn made it clear that she doesn’t have a problem with Redd. She had an issue with her calling her messy when the two had never met.

“It was…probably has to do with you being mean to one of my friends or something, acting a certain way,” Lynn said about what she said about Redd. “But do I have an issue with you, Karlie? Absolutely not.”

Take a look at the clip below.