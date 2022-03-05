MadameNoire Featured Video

Two days after Kim Kardashian was declared a single woman, Kanye West posted a poem on social media about how divorce has been causing him great turmoil. The poem is filled with metaphors describing divorce as heartbreaking, suffocating and torturing.

“Divorce feels like full blown Covid / Divorce feels like your doctor don’t know s***/Divorce feels like [you’re] walking on glass / Divorce feels like you’re running through a glass wall / Divorce feels like you’re being bullied in a class hall / Divorce feels like you’re getting beat up in the mall/Divorce feels like your hand was burned on the stove/Divorce feels like your soul was dragged over coals,” he wrote.

West deleted every post from his page and now the poem is the only post shown.

He went on to describe divorce feeling “like you’re receiving a spiritual beating every evening, suffocating, like your teeth being pulled with pliers and like nails in your hand.” He ended it with:

You are not you anymore You’re what left of you Michael Jackson said it best You’re a vegetable You’re a vegetable You’re a real Cosby Not a Huxtable

West’s vivid poetry comes after he ended his six-week fling with Julia Fox and was being spotted with a woman named Chaney Jones. A source told Entertainment Tonight that things are cute and casual at the moment.

“It’s by no means a serious relationship,” they said. “She’s having fun hanging out with him and enjoying all the cool things they’re doing together.”

Jones is the chief operating officer for First State Behavioral Health, which has offices in Delaware and Georgia.

While is he dibbling and dabbling in dating and sulking over his divorce, he had time to further antagonize Kardashian’s boyfriend Pete Davidson in his new video for single “Eazy.” In the claymation video, he drags a tied-up Davidson and buries him alive leaving his head above ground so he can cover it with rose seeds. The video ends with roses grown all over Davidson’s head. West also threatened Davidson on “Eazy” when he rapped “God saved me from that crash, just so I could beat Pete Davidson’s a**.”

