Kanye West shared his hard feelings about having visitation with his children on his latest track, “True Love” featuring the late XXXTENTACION. Ye expressed that he not only doesn’t like how his children are dressed but that he also feels like he is borrowing them.

Wait, when you see the kids? I’ll see y’all tomorrow Wait, when the sun set? I see y’all tomorrow Wait, when I pick ’em up, I feel like they borrowed When I gotta return them, scan ’em like a bar code Wait, no hard feelings, but these feelings hard though Wait, who got the kids in those “What are thosе?” Wait, why they can’t wear Yeezys with the cargos?

The “Jail” rapper then compared his children’s nannies to Donnie Nebrasco, a 1997 film that followed a FBI agent who infiltrated the mob. He then accused Kim Kardashian of not allowing him to see their four-year-old daughter Chicago.

I only see three kids, who watchin’ Chicago? And you know all the nannies is Donnie Nesbrasco Let the kids dig a tunnel to my house like Chapo Only neighbor in the hood with a door they can knock on I leave the light on

Kanye West released “True Love” after May 26’s episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians where Ye’s estranged wife apologized to her family for the way she allowed him to treat them during their relationship.

“I do recognize the impact that my relationship has had on my family,” she said in her confessional. “And that I’ve never had the opportunity to just say ‘I’m sorry guys.'”

She told her family, “I feel strong. I’m not gonna let anyone treat you guys a way, or myself.”

Kardashian filed for divorce from Yeezy in February 2021. Since they have been separated he has bashed her social media, begged for her return during a Larry Hoover benefit concert, campaigned to have their oldest daughter North West taken off of Tik Tok, threatened her boyfriend Pete Davidson and questioned her parenting skills.

