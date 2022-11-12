MadameNoire Featured Video

Nick Cannon and Abby De La Rosa have welcomed their third child together and Cannon’s 11th. The Wild N’ Out host shared that they welcomed a daughter on Nov. 11.

In the post, they are smiling from ear to ear as they look at their baby girl, who is named Beautiful Zeppelin Cannon. He shared how grateful he is for De La Rosa and acknowledged how resilient she has been.

11/11/2022 A BEAUTIFUL DAY for “BEAUTIFUL ZEPPELIN CANNON” to arrive! Mommy @hiabbydelarosa you make it ALL look so easy and effortless but I am forever indebted to your tireless work of constant dedication, diligent effort and selfless love that you give to our children and myself. Beautiful is privileged to have such a Loving and Spiritually inclined Mother. Your resilience and strength doesn’t go unnoticed. Watching you smile through the world’s madness and my constant craziness is so impressive. Not a day goes by that I am not filled with gratitude for all your care, words of affirmation, kindness and inspiration. Thank you!! If I don’t say it enough! You are the definition of steadfast and virtuous and it is my continued duty to make you and our children feel valued and protected every single day! BEAUTIFUL ZEPPELIN aka BZC aka BIZZY B! Get ready because the world is yours! Daddy loves you!!

Alyssa Scott , who was the mother of their deceased son Zen, is also pregnant with Cannon’s 12th child.

Nick Cannon Welcomed 2 Children In September

Nick Cannon has been having children months apart for almost two years. Just in September, he and Lanisha Cole welcomed a daughter named Onyx Ice Cole. He shared the news under a black and white photo of him, Cole and their newborn on Instagram.

Introducing ONYX ICE COLE CANNON… Once again Today I am in Awe of the Devine Feminine! God has given me and @MissLanishaCole the privilege of hosting an Angel here on earth. I vow to protect, provide, guide and love this child to the best of my abilities. In this moment of celebration and jubilee, I wish to mute any low vibrational frequencies and only rejoice with the Highest Class of Civilization who are truly aligned with our purpose here in this dimension.

During the same month, he welcomed Rise Messiah Cannon with Brittany Bell, mother to two of his other children. In July, he welcomed a son with Bre Tiesi named Legendary Love Cannon.

Cannon’s other children are twins Monroe and Moroccan, Golden, Powerful Queen, twin sons Zion and Zillion, Zen who died at five months old.