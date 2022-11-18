MadameNoire Featured Video

Somebody with the wrong impression slid in Jess Hilarious’ DMs. During an appearance on Don’t Call Me White Girl, the Wild N’ Out star said a celebrity who she didn’t name sent her a message thinking she was something she wasn’t.

“This n**** DM’d me and wanted to fly me out so I could f*** him,” she said during the “The Dark Side of the DM” segment.

“In the a**?,” the host Mona Love asked.

“Yes but not with a dildo. This n**** thought I was a man,” Hilarious responded.

She corrected herself and said the unnamed celebrity thought she was a transwoman. Whoever the celebrity is, Jess Hilarious said they were “very direct.” She added that they said they like her deep voice and that it’s raspy.

Watch the full interview below.

Jess Hilarious Isn’t All Laughs All The Time

Jess Hilarious is known for bringing the laughs but knows everything is not a joke. While on The Jay Hill Show, she got emotional while talking about Chrisean Rock and her tumultuous relationship with Blueface. She pointed out how people laugh and exploit Rock when she is in a toxic situation.

“Everyday, this girl is in the blogs every day for something negative, and people judging her, and s*** like that.”

She added, “Everyday, like… You got Natalie Nunn and s***, like out here… they exploiting shorty. She running up on motherf****** and fighting everyday and Zeus clown a** motherf****** is making all this money off this b****.”

When she began talking about their relationship, she became emotional.

“Yo… Look, she ain’t have nobody love her like that so she think that’s love. That’s not f****** love, Chrisean,” she said holding back tears. “That’s not love, like… That s*** gets me very emotional.”

Chrisean Rock and Blueface have been seen in videos being physically aggressive with each other. At one point, she went live and showed her bloody face claiming she was assaulted by Blueface. She’s been seen on video assaulting him twice. She showed her love to Blueface by getting seven tattoos of the “Bussdown” rapper’s face and name.