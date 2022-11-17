MadameNoire Featured Video

One of Lizzo’s fans wished and they received.

In a TikTok video, an author and poet named Aurielle Marie said she was being honored at the Out100 gala in New York City and didn’t have anything to wear. She explained that she related to the “Rumors” singer and knew she would understand how she feels.

“I know you know how it feels to be the biggest b**** in the room and all the scrutiny and hyper-visibility that comes with that because I’ve watched you talk about it,” she said. “But the longer I go without something to wear, the less I want to be there.”

She then pleaded with Lizzo to wear the Giambattista Valli Haute Couture gown that she wore to the 2022 Emmy Awards.

“So I said, let me make a little TikTok because you never know what can happen,” she continued. “Can I please, please, please wear your dress from the 2022 Emmys, please, which is my favorite!”

Instead of the Giambattista Valli gown, she sent Marie the similar gown that she wore to the 2022 American Music Awards. In a follow-up video, Marie was overjoyed as she showed off the custom magenta tulle Dominique Galbraith gown that she received from Lizzo.

“i might’ve gotten a few tears on your dress @lizzo, my bad babe,” Marie wrote in the caption. “Words dont suffice, and thank you isnt enough. But THANK YOU! I’m speechless. Y’all! A b**** is certified LIZZO SIZED!!!!!! And LOOK AT THIS GOWN!”

Lizzo Explained Why She Didn’t Gift Aurielle Marie Her Emmys Gown

In a follow up video of her own, the Detroit native said she sent Marie a different gown because her Emmys gown wasn’t in the best condition.

“I was so emotional and drunk the night of the Emmys that I completed destroyed my dress,” she said as she showed off pieces from the Yitty collection. “I ripped it literally during my speech. So I had to think fast. My AMAs dress was really similar to my Emmys dress and just as cute, honestly. So I found it in my storage, got it cleaned and shipped it out.”

She went on to tell Marie she looked “absolutely beautiful.”