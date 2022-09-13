The wins just keep on rolling in for Lizzo. On Sep. 12, The “About Damn Time” hitmaker won her very first Emmy in the “Outstanding Competition Series” category for, “Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls.” The Amazon Prime series follows the star as she searches for plus-size dancers for her upcoming tour.
Filled with tears of joy, the Grammy Award winner took to the Emmy’s stage on Monday night with an emotional speech following her epic win.
“The trophy is nice, but my emotion is for these people who are on the stage with me,” Lizzo said about the “Big Grrrls” cast, who joined her onstage to accept the special award. “The stories that they shared, they’re not that unique. They just don’t get told. Let’s just tell more stories.”
The Houston native continued:
“When I was a little girl, all I wanted to see was me in the media — someone fat like me, Black like me, beautiful like me. If I could go back and tell little Lizzo something, I’d be like, ‘You’re going to see that person, but b***h, it’s going to have to be you.'”
Lizzo thanked the Big Grrrls for trusting her vision throughout the show and applauded their courageousness. “One year ago, these women were filming this television show that would change their lives forever. They are Emmy award-winning superstars who are going on a world tour! Make some noise for my Big Grrrls. I love you so much. God bless y’all. This is for the big girls,” the 34-year-old added.
“I’ve never really felt entitled to accolades or awards. My dream with music wasn’t to make a million dollars and win a Grammy,” she said at the time. “It was like, ‘I want to write a song that the whole world sings back at me.’ [With] ‘Watch Out for the Big Grrrls,’ I wanted to change the lives of the girls on my show, and my own life, and the lives of the people who watched it. So many people have watched and pointedly decided to speak to themselves better. To listen to and love their bodies. That is the greatest award anyone can ever hope for,” Lizzo added.
Congrats to Lizzo and the Big Grrrls!