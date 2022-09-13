MadameNoire Featured Video

The wins just keep on rolling in for Lizzo. On Sep. 12, The “About Damn Time” hitmaker won her very first Emmy in the “Outstanding Competition Series” category for, “Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls.” The Amazon Prime series follows the star as she searches for plus-size dancers for her upcoming tour.

Filled with tears of joy, the Grammy Award winner took to the Emmy’s stage on Monday night with an emotional speech following her epic win.

“The trophy is nice, but my emotion is for these people who are on the stage with me,” Lizzo said about the “Big Grrrls” cast, who joined her onstage to accept the special award. “The stories that they shared, they’re not that unique. They just don’t get told. Let’s just tell more stories.”

The Houston native continued:

“When I was a little girl, all I wanted to see was me in the media — someone fat like me, Black like me, beautiful like me. If I could go back and tell little Lizzo something, I’d be like, ‘You’re going to see that person, but b***h, it’s going to have to be you.'”

Lizzo thanked the Big Grrrls for trusting her vision throughout the show and applauded their courageousness. “One year ago, these women were filming this television show that would change their lives forever. They are Emmy award-winning superstars who are going on a world tour! Make some noise for my Big Grrrls. I love you so much. God bless y’all. This is for the big girls,” the 34-year-old added.

to the negative impact that social media and distorted images can have on young girls. Lizzo rose to fame following the release of her 2019 hit “Truth Hurts.” Since then, the talented performer has used her platform to champion Black women and size inclusivity. In March, Lizzo launched her buzzing shapewear brand YITTY, which offers sizes XS to 6X. Last year, the trailblazer teamed up with Dove’s Self-Esteem Project to promote the “Selfie-Talk Campaign”– an initiative that seeks to empower young women and bring awareness Since the show’s premiere in March, fans have been wondering if Watch Out For The Big Grrrls will return for season 2. Lizzo told Variety in June, that she wasn’t sure what the future held for the show, but if there were to be another season, the star said she would only do it “out of necessity” and not because of the accolades or ratings.

“​​I’ve never really felt entitled to accolades or awards. My dream with music wasn’t to make a million dollars and win a Grammy,” she said at the time. “It was like, ‘I want to write a song that the whole world sings back at me.’ [With] ‘Watch Out for the Big Grrrls,’ I wanted to change the lives of the girls on my show, and my own life, and the lives of the people who watched it. So many people have watched and pointedly decided to speak to themselves better. To listen to and love their bodies. That is the greatest award anyone can ever hope for,” Lizzo added.