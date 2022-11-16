MadameNoire Featured Video

A social media user has caused quite a stir online with the tale of her TikTok love story seemingly gone wrong.

Although @ladyjasminec’s Instagram account is private, social media has been buzzing with the news of her divorce announcement on the platform.

Jasmine’s partner flew from the U.S. to Gambia in Africa so the couple could meet in person after two months of communicating back and forth on TikTok.

Her posts documenting their relationship shared that he proposed four days into his trip and that the two tied the knot 24 days later.

“We are happily married for nine months now, waiting for our twin girls,” Jasmine shared on Nov. 6. “He left his country [USA] to be with me until [I] am ready to fly back with him.”

“My best decision,” Jasmine added at the end of that post.

According to posts shared on her Instagram account, the couple’s love story has apparently reached a screeching halt.

In a series of uploads, Jasmine explained she’d filed for divorce because she found out her husband never disclosed he has three grown-up daughters and had been previously married and divorced.

Despite several truths being withheld from her about his life before the couple made serious steps forward in their relationship, Jasmine repeatedly referred to her husband’s alleged omissions as “a tiny lie.”

“It was so beautiful! It was so perfect. Until it was a lie,” she penned.

“This was the best nine months of my life! I have no regrets whatsoever, I just won’t settle for a lie regardless! I forgive easily. I remember asking you about this [several times] before we started!” Jasmine added. “Finding out today from your mom really broke me! A foundation built on a tiny lie won’t stand! I love how you loved me! But hate how you never mentioned your divorce nor kids to me! Moving on, I don’t think I wanted anybody else! Just gonna love you from distance!”

“Three grown kids is not a tiny lie,” one person commented on Twitter. “ Also if he could hide three walking, living and breathing beings, he’s capable of hiding much worse.”

Meanwhile, another said, “He proposed after four days. And she didn’t think he would have secrets????”

In The Neighborhood Talk’s repost of Jasmine’s story, a user’s lengthy comment read:

“Now girl, you can be mad at anyone but yourself. Why would anyone get married that soon??? You barely knew the man, STILL married him, and now your trying to double back and put the blame solely on him? Nah sis, take accountability for your actions as well cause you set yourself up for this one. I know a lot of us want love but at what expense? Now let me be clear, I am in no way on this man’s side… we just need to start being real with each other. Find that love and happiness from within, because if you don’t you will end up in situations like this.”

Read more commentary about this disastrous TikTok love story in the thread below

