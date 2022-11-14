MadameNoire Featured Video

Kaavia James turned four years old in style with an Encanto-themed celebration, as she should.

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade’s youngest child dressed up as the 2021 hit Disney animation’s character Isabella, the sister of the protagonist, Mirabel.

Kaavia nailed Isabella’s look in a long black wig with a purple flower in her hair, a matching dress, jewelry, and eyeshadow.

Since Isabella’s unique gift in the film is the ability to make flowers grow, Kavvia gracefully looked the part while standing on a balcony decked out in hot pink and purple flowers.

The youngster’s special birthday came on the heels of her returning from a tour of Africa while celebrating Gabrielle’s birthday with her parents.

“@kaaviajames insisted as soon as we returned from Africa, she could have her #Encanto themed 4th birthday party and she get to dress up as Isabella,” Gabrielle posted on Instagram on Nov. 12.

“She came to slay, don’t play with her,” the actress said of her daughter’s costume. “I cannnoooottt!!! @dwyanewade call security.”

“When we do #Encanto we do Encanto. We don’t talk about Bruno but we DO talk about Isabela. As if. #ShadyBaby #ToddlerLife,” detailed a caption mutually posted on Gabrielle and Kaavia’s Instagrams.

As seen in the memories posted from the party, Kaavia’s attendees came in costume to help round out the rest of the Madrigal family.

Dwyane dressed up as uncle Bruno, and Gabrielle as cousin Dolores.

Kaavia James’ 4th Birthday

Kaavia, aka the Shady Baby, posted on her actual birthday during her family’s stint in South Africa.

“I turn four today. I’m serious about my birthday and gluten and dairy-free cupcakes ain’t it. They still have time to get me a pony. Happy Birthday to meeeeee!!! 🖤🎉😎🎂🥁🎈🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦 #SouthAfrica #ShadyBaby,” her post read.

Happy birthday to Kaavia — we love seeing her live her best Encanto life!

