Brooklyn rapper Gloria “Hurricane G” Rodriguez has died. The Puerto Rican femcee was best known for her 1997 single “Somebody Else” as well as her bilingual hits “Underground Lockdown” and “El Barrio.” Rodriguez passed away at the age of 52, Billboard reported.

Hurricane G’s incredible Hip-Hop career

The decorated New York MC burst on the Hip-Hop scene in 1992 when she made her debut on Redman’s “Tonight’s da Night.” Hurricane G teamed up with the rapper two years later when they collaborated on “We Run N.Y.” off his Dare Iz a Darkside album.

The vibrant rapper’s effortless flow and punchy lyrics quickly caught the attention of fans when she released her full-length Spanglish album, All Woman in 1997. The album’s popular single “Somebody Else” reached No. 10 on Billboard’s Hot Rap Singles chart. Although the project never reached mainstream success, it remained an essential hit among East Coast Hip-Hop heads.

Drawing from her rich Puerto Rican lineage, Hurricane G quickly built a name for herself with her unique ability to rap in both English and Spanish, adding to her captivating onstage presence and image. The Hip-Hop titan made history after she became the first lady of the East Coast Hip-Hop collective Def Squad, which included Erick Sermon, Redman, Murray, and Jamal.

Erick Sermon honors the late MC on Instagram

On Nov. 7, Sermon, who shares a daughter with the rapper, confirmed the heartbreaking news of the MC’s death on Instagram.

“My heart is hardened today. One of my good friends…. my oldest daughter mother passed away today #HURRICANE GLORIA was also a legend in her own right in the Hip-hop community,” the rapper wrote, captioning a black and white image of Rodriguez.

“One of the first Puerto Rican female rappers She rapped with me. @redmangilla she paved the way @keithmurray @diddy she was in all the Hip-hop magazines with all the top females at the time.”

In his caption, Sermon noted that New York underground radio duo Stretch and Bobbito loved a song the Brooklyn MC wrote called “Milky.”

“She will be missed all around the world. I can’t believe this. Pray for us. Beautiful blessings. She was a beautiful person a wonderful mother as real as they come. We love u G,” he added.

The Hip-Hop star’s cause of death has not been revealed as of yet, but a Facebook post from her daughter, Lexus, noted back in May, that she was battling “stage 4 lung cancer.”

“I don’t know how many of you understand what that means but even after 30 years of life I’m still trying to process it myself,” Lexus wrote at the time.

“I have never cried so much in my life I have never felt so disconnected from reality in my life. Yet my mom still manages to be the one to hold it together and say “don’t worry baby everythings gonna be alright”. S–t im crying right now but today is a blessing.”

Following the release of her debut album, Hurricane G continued to put out releases including her popular Spanish remix of Diddy’s “P.E. 2000.” In 2013, the star collaborated with Brooklyn native Thirstin Howl III for a joint album titled Mami & Papi.

Another Hip-Hop giant gone too soon.

