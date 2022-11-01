MadameNoire Featured Video

Police have confirmed reports that Davido’s 3-year-old son Ifeanyi Adeleke has died. There are reports that the youngster died by drowning, but that cause of death hasn’t been confirmed. Davido whose real name is David Adeleke, and his fiancée Chioma Rowland, have not made a statement about this tragic loss.

According to BBC, Police spokesman Benjamin Hundeyin confirmed the sad news.

“It is true, the child is dead,” he said. “About eight people were brought in for questioning and we are investigating the matter. Anyone found culpable in the death of the child would be arrested….At the end of their narrations, whoever that is found not guilty of negligence or not culpable in anyway will be allowed to go.”

The eight people are the staff that work at Davido’s house on Banana Island, Lagos State and were there during the alleged drowning. Davido and Rowland allegedly weren’t home at the time.

Ifeanyi Adeleke’s Birthday Was Just Days Ago

Ifeanyi had turned three on Oct. 20, 2022. Davido posted a sweet message to his baby boy on social media.

“I pray with all my heart that God grants you perfect health and pure happiness for as long as humanly possible,” he captioned a photo of his son. “You will grow to be greater than Me.”

Chioma Rowland, who is a renowned African chef and influencer, also wished her son a happy birthday.

“Happy birthday to the love of my life. Mummy loves you so much, may God always bless you for me. God has been so faithful to us and I’m so grateful to be called your mummy. May you be greater than your parents in Jesus’ name, amen. Love you twin!” Many African celebrities and public figures sent their condolences via Twitter.

“I send my sincere condolences to Davido and Chioma, over the death of their son Ifeanyi,” wrote politician Peter Obi. “I cannot begin to imagine the pains they are going through at the moment. May God grant them healing, strength and comfort in this trying time. My thoughts and prayers are with the family.”