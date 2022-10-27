MadameNoire Featured Video

The importance of discussing finances with a romantic partner can’t be overstated.

In fact, eHarmony’s recent data highlights that 51 percent of participants said it’s appropriate to talk about each individual’s financial status within the first six months of dating.

The percentage contrasts with the 63 percent of participants who agreed with the statement in data collected by You Need a Budget (YNAB), a multi-platform personal budgeting program and app.

eHarmony and YNAB teamed up to collect corresponding data surveys on how people feel about dating and finances, which you can read more about below.

The results revealed that YNAB’s users and average daters have different priorities in mind when it comes to dating and finances.

eHarmony users believe having a lot of debt is the biggest red flag a romantic interest can have regarding their finances.

Comparatively, the most significant romantic hurdle for YNAB users is a lover being behind on their loan/credit card payments.

Meanwhile, only 28 percent of the participants of both studies said not being able to pay for a date is a red flag.

Green flags included having little to no debt, having money in savings for 61 percent of YNAB users, and having a high credit score for 41 percent of eHarmony’s users.

“Forty-nine percent of those dating or in relationships argue with their partner about money, compared to 33 percent of YNAB’s respondents,” data detailed.

The finding highlights that couples fight less when both parties are clear about their joint and individual financial goals.

Thirty-five percent of eHarmony’s participants said their financial arguments with partners mostly revolve around spending habits.

Twenty-five percent blamed a difference in financial priorities, while another 15 percent cited control over finances and/or debt.

eHarmony interviewed a representative sample of 1,227 respondents in the U.S. and Canada in September 2022. In addition, YNAB surveyed 1,517 of their users in the U.S. and Canada in October 2022.

Learn more via Eharmony.

