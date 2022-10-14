MadameNoire Featured Video

Web3 titan Lady Pheønix has collaborated with the family of Breonna Taylor to create a breathtaking VR experience in remembrance of the 26-year-old’s life and legacy.

From Oct. 14 to Oct. 17, Cinncinati’s BLINK, the nation’s largest immersive event, will host Breonna’s Garden, a veneration of Taylor’s life through augmented reality (AR). Participants will be able to experience two locations inside the virtual world, one being Taylor’s family home. The touching AR space will feature portraits and sweet mementos of the young EMS worker.

In a statement on BLINK’s website, officials from the event said they hope that the exhibit “will bring its message and demonstration of the power of virtual safe spaces to a new audience.”

Here’s what to expect during Breonna’s Garden exhibit

BLINK will host two unique events throughout the touching memorial. In the daytime, participants will have the option to attend an outdoor retreat at Cincinnati’s Gardner Family Grove & Rose Garden, where they can immerse themselves in the AR experience and relax in the garden. This event will take place from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Oct. 14 – Oct. 17.

At night, The Confetti Room, a Black and woman-owned event space in Cincinnati’s Over-the-Rhine neighborhood will be transformed into Breonna’s Garden. After attending the daytime event, participants can head over to The Confetti Room where they will be able to participate in group meditation activities. The event will also include a meditative room where visitors can purchase essential oils and engage in daily sound baths. This event will take from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Oct. 14 – Oct. 17.

Earlier this year, Lady Pheønix debuted Breonna’s Garden at the SXSW festival. On Instagram, the Web3 leader said she was inspired to create the project after learning that Ju’Niyah Palmer, Taylor’s younger sister, had been receiving “death threats while publicly grieving her sister” on social media.

“After speaking with Ju’Niyah, it was apparent that she not only needed a safe space to process her grief; but so did entire online communities that supported Breonna,” Pheønix wrote. “The Garden has evolved from a healing tool for Ju’Niyah and her family into a healing tool for the nation.”

For more information on the exhibit, check out BLINK’s website here.

