Well, it’s official; a forthcoming Verzuz battle in a hit-for-hit style between Diddy, founder of Bad Boy Records, and Jermaine Dupri, founder of So So Def Recordings, has been announced.

During the pandemic, Swizz Beats and Timberland created Verzuz to keep folks entertained. Verzuz is a showdown between some of the hottest performers featuring and performing some of their biggest hits. These artists not only performed well-known songs, but they also gave viewers some of the most unforgettable and hilarious moments.

Numerous legendary Verzuz battles have previously taken place already. These battles include Monica vs. Brandy, Nelly vs. Ludacris, Gucci Mane vs. Jeezy, Ashanti vs. Keyshia Cole and many others. These live streams on Verzuz have received over millions of views, with a side of the most out-of-pocket tweets.

Onstage at the ONE Musicfest in Atlanta, Georgia, over the weekend, the eminent producer made the revelation. Dupri broke the news and sent fans scrabbling to figure out who will take the cake.

Dupri said, “I’m saying this to let y’all know the So So Def Bad Boy Verzuz is happening.”

The ongoing conflict has been building since 2021. When Dupri said he wanted to take on Diddy in a battle. “Your arms are too short to box with God,” Diddy quickly interjected, adding that his only “worthy opponent” would be Dr. Dre. However, Dre has chosen not to participate in Verzuz for the time being. Since Dupri has shown a desire to compete against Diddy, the match is officially underway.

Both record labels were founded in 1993 and managed some of the most respected musicians of all time. Both labels include well-known musicians, with So So Def featuring, among others, Xscape, Da Brat, Jagged Edge and Lil Bow Wow. Then, Bad Boy Records having The Notorious B.I.G., Faith Evans, Steve J, Craig Mack and many others.

Although a date for the Verzuz battle has not yet been set, many people have already started betting on who they believe will prevail.

Who do you predict will win this fight and take the belt?

