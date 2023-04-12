MadameNoire Featured Video

If you are a sexually-active heterosexual woman, then you had had a man accuse you of giving him “blue balls” when you aroused him, but then would not engage in sexual activity with him. He did so with those terrible puppy-dog eyes as if he was being left in the worst pain of his life.

Don’t worry, Sis. He ain’t alone. Women get blue balls too, but the femme persuasion’s blue balls lie in not climaxing.

Overall, women learn to feel guilt around giving a man blue balls. And, as horrific as it is, some men use that guilt to pressure women into boning. But given the rigamarole, what’s in it for the ladies?

It’s time to break down what blue balls are so men can stop using them as a negotiation tool.

The official medical term for blue balls is Epididymal Hypertension (EH). EH describes the process of becoming aroused but then not achieving orgasm. When a person becomes aroused, blood flows to the genitals. For men, this results in a hard penis and a contracted scrotum.

For women, it leads to lubrication and an engorged clitoris. This is the body preparing itself for sex. When orgasm is reached, the blood can dissipate quickly. When it isn’t, the process can take longer and be uncomfortable.

Sisters are often left with blue balls because they aren’t getting off. Research on Psychology Today revealed that 30 percent of women in relationships aren’t climaxing during sex, and a tragic 51 percent who are single aren’t getting off during casual encounters.

That’s trash, Sis.