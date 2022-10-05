MadameNoire Featured Video

Nia Long has been mum about the cheating scandal surrounding her fiancé, Celtics coach Ime Udoka. But surprisingly, during an interview with The Daily Mail this week, the actress’s ex, Massai Z. Dorsey, revealed some unexpected tidbits about Long and Udoka’s current relationship status amid the drama.

During the interview, Dorsey seemingly hinted that Long may have forgiven Udoka for cheating.

“We talk as a family, and it’s all about unconditional love, and that’s what she’s giving him,” Dorsey told the publication. “We’re sticking by him 100 percent.”

Massai Z. Dorsey believes Udoka deserves a second chance

In late September, Udoka ,45, was slammed with a one-year suspension after the Celtics discovered he had an affair with a female staff member. Officials from the NBA said the head coach violated team policy due to his actions. While the drama has certainly caused a strain on Long and Udoka’s relationship, Dorsey said he believes the former NBA player “made a mistake.”

“Every man needs another chance. Like the Bible says, the flesh is weak. He’s not a bad guy. Hopefully, he’s learned from this,” Dorsey shared.

The actor and businessman also applauded Udoka for being a good father figure to his son. Dorsey is the father of Long’s first born son, Massai Dorsey II. The former couple still maintain a close relationship and happily co-parent the 21-year-old, The New York Post noted.

“All I could say is good things about Ime. He’s a good man. All these years. I’m happy he’s in my son’s life,” The Single Moms Club star said before adding:

“It’s easy to get to the top, but to stay at the top it takes a different type of person. Right now in this season, you have to be very sensitive with women, unfortunately, because they hold the cards right now.”

Nia Long asks fans to respect her privacy amid the drama

Prior to the cheating scandal, Long and Udoka had been together for more than a decade. The couple have been engaged since 2015 and share a 10-year-old son, named Kez together. During the NBA’s investigation, the agency found that Udoka used “crude language” while speaking to the female staffer before their inappropriate work place relationship took place.

In a statement to TMZ, Long asked fans to respect her privacy amid the ongoing scandal.

“The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” the Fresh Prince alum said.

“I ask that my privacy be respected as I process the recent events. Above all, I am a mother and will continue to focus on my children.”

