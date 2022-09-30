MadameNoire Featured Video

R. Kelly has been ordered to pay more than $300,000 in restitution to two of his victims who contracted herpes, a federal judge said on Sept. 28.

At a hearing on Wednesday in Brooklyn, U.S. District Judge Ann Donnelly ordered the disgraced R&B singer to pay a pair of victims, identified as “Jane” and “Stephanie,” over $300K to cover the costs of their therapy and herpes treatment.

Complex reported that the victim Stephanie will be paid “an undisclosed amount” for her herpes treatment and psychological needs. However, the cost of her herpes medication hasn’t been confirmed yet. As for Jane, Judge Donnelly denied her request for additional compensation due to lost income. A third victim identified as “Sonja” was denied restitution during the trial. Kelly, 55, attended the hearing via Zoom from a federal prison in Chicago.

Kelly may have to shell out more restitution to victims in his Illinois case

In June, Judge Donnelly sentenced the “Bump n’ Grind” hitmaker to 30 years in prison after he was found guilty of sex trafficking and racketeering. Earlier this month, the Chicago native was found guilty on three of the 13 charges related to his child pornography case in Illinois. Kelly may have to fork over restitution to the victims in that case, too, but money appears to be tight right now for the convicted singer.

As MADAMENOIRE previously reported, at the top of September, Judge Donnelly gave officials from the Bureau of Prisons the green light to seize nearly $28,328.24 from Kelly’s trust account in jail. Officials drained the singer’s commissary due to unpaid court fees and fines. Following his sentencing in June, Judge Donnelly slammed the Chicago native with a $100,000 fine and a $40,000 human trafficking penalty. Some of the money will likely be used to pay restitution to victims impacted by Kelly’s vicious sex crimes.

