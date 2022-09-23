MadameNoire Featured Video

Aaliyah Alicia Thompson is a 21-year-old history maker. The young Black entrepreneur recently became the first autistic person in the country to open a beauty bar. Located in Clayton County, GA, Aaliyah’s Beauty Bar offers make up artist (MUA) services, locs maintenance and braids.

The establishment will also provide nail services, according to Yahoo News. Walk-ins are currently accepted and the salon is reportedly open seven days a week.

The outlet detailed that Thompson was diagnosed with autism when she was five. The 21-year-old’s love of beauty grew after she began working at Touched by an Angel Beauty School and Salon in Jonesboro.

Thompson’s mother, Patricia Terry, seeing her child’s growth, believed Thompson opening a beauty bar would help the young woman become a successful business owner. Thanks to her hard work, vision, and tireless family support, the inspiration for Thompson’s beauty bar was conceived.

Aaliyah Alicia Thompson’s Mission

Thompson hasn’t ever been one to let her autism get in the way of achieving greatness.

The aspiring talent, who recently celebrated her latest birthday, reportedly was “an outstanding student in high school and even graduated with honors,” Sis2Sis reports. Thompson wants to be a pillar of inspiration moving forward, particularly for those living with autism or with a loved one on the spectrum.

We love to see stories like Thompson’s and wish her the best as she continues chasing her dreams, securing the bag and making history! Support Thompson by checking out her salon — reportedly located in Stockbridge, GA — or following her business on social media.

