Jazmine Sullivan received a top honor from her hometown. During the Made In America festival in Philadelphia, the hometown hero was awarded the official Liberty Bell gift by the mayor of Philadelphia Jim Kenney. Sullivan was presented the honor by Official City Representative, Sheila Hess along with Commissioner of the Pennsylvania Commission for Women Jazelle Jones, Director Administration of Philadelphia, Ilia Ghee and Managing Director Tumar Alexander. This award is considered “one of the city’s most cherished and symbolic treasures.” Patti Labelle, Michael B. Jordan and Mary J. Blige have received this honor in the past.

The Grammy-winning singer got more good news that same day. Her latest EP, Heaux Tales, was certified gold by the RIAA. Besides the Liberty Bell gift, she was also presented with a gold plaque.

Heaux Tales also won Best R&B Album at the 2022 Grammy Awards. During her acceptance speech, she said the EP became exactly what she wanted it to be for Black women.

“What it ended up being was a safe space for Black women to tell their stories, for us to learn from each other, laugh with each other, and not be exploited at the same time. That’s what I’m most grateful for.”

Jazmine Sullivan is also making major career moves. Recently, it was announced that she has been added as a battle advisor on NBC’s The Voice. She will be on John Legend’s team. As a new addition to the cast, she hopes she can inspire the contestants with her story.

“It’s just about perseverance,” Sullivan told E! News. “Just keep going, keep going. You never know when that moment is going to happen for you, but you got to be true to yourself. You got to keep doing your thing and know who you are, not change that. And then eventually, like you (Legend) said, people will start to come to you.”

