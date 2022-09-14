MadameNoire Featured Video

Singer Jesse Powell has passed away. He was found in his Los Angeles home. Powell was 51 years old. His sister, Tamara Powell announced his death on social media.

“It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our beloved son, brother, and uncle Jesse Powell,” she wrote on Instagram on Sept. 13. “He passed away peacefully in his Los Angeles home. The family asks for privacy at this time as we mourn this tremendous loss and celebrate his everlasting legacy. Jesse loved music and he especially loved his fans who supported him throughout his career We want you all to know that you meant the world to him.”

She also shared her sadness about losing her brother.

“Aside from being one of the best R&B male vocalists out there, you were the best big brother ever. I loved you so much. 🥺 I’m thankful that we were so close; a whole mess all the time. 😅🍃💨We absolutely adored you ‘Jet’ & our family will not be the same without you.”

Jesse Powell was best known for his 1999 single “You” from his 1966 self-titled album. The ballad landed at no. 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 and no. 2 on the R&B chart. During his career, he released four albums: Jesse Powell, ‘Bout It, JP and Jesse in 2003. ‘Bout It was certified gold.

Powell’s sisters also had a R&B career. They all performed in talent shows together growing up. His sisters formed a duo, Trina & Tamara, in the 1990s. They released their self-titled album in 1999 with the lead single “What’d You Come Here For?”

Powell was born on Sept. 12, 1971 and grew up in Gary, Indiana. He was discovered by producer Carl Roland at a talent show and was signed to Silas Records by Louil Silas Jr.

Besides his sisters, Powell also leaves behind a brother, Jacob Powell.