Ray J had time. The 41-year-old singer, actor and businessman had some things to say this past weekend (Sept. 10). After Kris Jenner took a lie detector test, the singer, who appeared in a sex tape with now-ex Kim Kardashian, spoke out on their ’07 entanglement.

He made these remarks in reference to both Kim and Kris’ appearance on the “Late Late Show with James Corden,” where Jenner was questioned about her role in the public disclosure of Kim’s sex tapes. John Grogan, the examiner who used a lie detector, found she was telling the truth when she denied having anything to do with said tapes.

This caused a lot of drama because, according to Ray J, Kris had already been involved with her daughter and Ray J’s sex tape. Ray J stated,

“John Grogan is a fake, he is not a polygraph examiner. He is quite accurately known as the polygraph parasite. … THIS IS THE DUDE KRIS JENNER HAD TAKEN HER LIE DETECTOR TEST TO MAKE ME LOOK LIKE A LIAR! AND WHATS MORE SAD IS THE NETWORK ALLOWED IT TO HAPPEN!!”

The father of two previously said that Paris Hilton’s sex tape with Rick Salomon served as his inspiration for coming up with the idea for the Kardashian. He claimed doing so would elevate both of their statuses. Additionally, he said Kris Jenner, the momager, was responsible for planning the release. He said the 66-year-old had Ray J and Kim film the video again in a 28-minute Instagram Live. In Santa Barbara, he claimed, he and Kim recorded a backup tape. Ray J said, “She watched … And said, ‘Hey, we’re gonna go with the first one ’cause the first one is better. It gives my daughter a better look than the second one that I made y’all go do.”

The “One Wish” singer provided evidence for his accusations in an Instagram video by sharing text exchanges with Kanye West, direct messages with Kim Kardashian, and even his original contract with the adult entertainment distributor. To back up his claims, Ray J even went so far as to compare Kim’s handwritten note with the text on the contract.

Despite the tape being made public about 15 years ago, the tape continues to stir up controversy.

