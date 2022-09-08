MadameNoire Featured Video

Jeannie Mai and Jeezy are two peas in a romantic Venetian gondola pod.

The former daytime talk show co-host posted on Instagram on Sept. 6 about the couple’s outing in Venice, Italy.

A video Mai shared shows her and Jeezy kissing and cuddling up together in a traditional sandolo boat as their sandolista transports them through The Floating City.

Meanwhile, “Kissin’ You” by Total plays in the lovey-dovey footage.

“He still gives me butterflies 💫,” Mai wrote of Jeezy in her caption.

RELATED CONTENT: “Jeannie Mai Jenkins And Jeezy Couldn’t Wait 6 Weeks After Birth To Get It Poppin’ In The Bedroom”

Mai shared on her Instagram Stories she was sipping on jasmine, blueberry and lemon-flavored hard tea seltzer while on the gondola.

The couple’s sandolista, a man named Valentino, serenaded them as they traveled through Venice’s waterway streets.

Mai smiled and recorded as Jeezy looked calm, cool and collected smoking a cigar at her side.

Jeannie Mai and Jeezy’s Timeline

Jeannie and Jeezy met on the set of The Real and started dating at the end of 2018. The couple went public with their romance in August 2019 — and Jeezy popped the question early the following year.

“We both went through enough in our life to connect on the understanding that love should feel safe, honest, and pure,” Mai told PEOPLE back in 2019. “Immediately that was a magnetic attraction. We are very attracted to each other’s passions to serve. So because we have a mutual joy of having purpose, we’re going to find a way to do that together.”

The two had an intimate wedding at their Atlanta home in March 2021 and Mai gave birth to her first child with Jeezy in January of this year.

After over a year and a half of wedding bliss, it’s nice to see this celebrity couple is still finding time for romance.

Read more below.

RELATED CONTENT: “Ciara And Russell Wilson Celebrate 5 Years Of Wedded Bliss In Italy”