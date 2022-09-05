MadameNoire Featured Video

Grambling State University has made history once again.

In August, Grambling State University announced that the institution’s College of Professional Studies is proudly boasting a 100 percent pass rate on the NCLEX, a National Council of State Board of Nursing exam for nursing school graduates, for all of its 2022 nursing graduates.

A passing score on the NCLEX is required before any student can become a registered nurse. All 16 of Grambling State’s Nursing graduates will now have the honor of saying that they passed the exam.

It is the first time in the history of the School of Nursing at Grambling State that every member of the graduating class passed the NCLEX exam.

“The Louisiana Board of Nursing requires an 80% NCLEX-RN passage rate for first-time testers for full state approval,” Dr. Meg Brown, associate dean of the College of Professional Stadiums, who oversees GSU’s nursing program told The News Star.

“The current BSN program enrolled its first cohort in 2018. This is the second cohort to graduate. The first cohort was less than 80%.”

The impact of this class’ success could be vital for the future of all HBCU nursing programs. Many people who are not familiar with HBCUs, may look down upon the programs that these schools offer and view them as inferior to Predominantly White Institutions (PWIs) that have more funding and resources. However, this 100 percent pass rate from Grambling’s Nursing program is a clear indication that HBCUs can not only prepare you for your career but they can also produce excellence in the process.

Accredited by the (CCNE), Grambling State’s Nursing Program features a twelve-month curriculum format that offers programs in pre-nursing, BSN, RN to BSN, and MSN. Brown said that the historic passing rate was made possible by the dedication and hard work of the nursing faculty.

According to Brown, the School of Nursing had a game plan to try to ensure success for their students.

“Strategies were put into place to improve the NCLEX-RN passage rate,” said Brown. “It appears that they worked with students passing at 100% for first-time testers. The full state approval allows the nursing students to be eligible for scholarships earmarked for nursing schools with full state approval.”

HBCUs across the country are continuing to reach new heights every day. The success of the Grambling State Nursing Program is only the latest example. HBCUs and their students have been known throughout history for excelling above all odds and that hasn’t changed as of 2022.



