MadameNoire Featured Video

Even though they separated years ago, Sheree Zampino and Will Smith have remained good friends. The ex-couple and Jada Pinkett Smith has been an admirable blended family and have always supported each other. So when Will Smith was dealing with the aftermath of slapping Chris Rock, she was there.

She said throughout the years of knowing him, the King Richard star always kept his composure in the most disturbing moments. The slap was shocking for her.

“It was a little surreal,” Zampino told Page Six about the Oscars slap. “I thought it was a skit at first, but once I realized it was real, my thinking was, ‘I’m not even going to deal with this because it’s his night.’ When he came over, we were supportive and loved on him. The whole situation was foreign to me because Will is always in control and gracious. You don’t really see him get upset that often.”

The infamous slap was six months ago. Zampino, along with many others, say it is time to move on.

“He’s apologized, and he’s taken responsibility and accountability for it,” she said. “I don’t know what happened in the moment. I wouldn’t ask. If that’s something he wants to share, he can. But he’s got a family that loves him, rides for him and supports him. He’s allowed to be human.”

In July, Smith apologized again for losing his cool and embarrassing himself and Rock. He said he has tried to reach out to Rock but he isn’t ready to speak to him.

“I’ve reached out to Chris and the message that came back is that he’s not ready to talk,” Smith said in a video. “When he does, he will reach out. So I will say to you, Chris, I apologize to you. My behavior was unacceptable. And I’m here whenever you’re ready to talk.”