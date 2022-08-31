MadameNoire Featured Video

A Nicki Minaj Bratz doll based on one of the rapper’s iconic looks at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards may be coming soon.

The popular doll brand teased the doll on its social media on Aug. 30.

The likeness mirrored a stunning hot pink satin Dolce & Gabbana dress Minaj wore during the award show.

The gown included a blingy and holographic bodice, asymmetrical hot pink satin draping and thigh-high slit.

The doll replicates every aspect of Minaj’s look, from the high ponytail light pink wig to the soft glam makeup the femcee rocked.

The Bratz also drips in silver-toned diamond jewelry, another nod to Minaj’s styling.

The doll brand shared a photo of the likeness with the caption, “So we heard you guys like @nickiminaj …🎤👄 #bratz.”

RELATED CONTENT: “Nicki Minaj Receives The VMAs Video Vanguard Award, And Her Performance Was A ‘Moment 4 Life'”

Nicki Minaj’s Bratz Doll And Relationship With Barbie

Barbie created a doll in Minaj’s likeness for charity back in 2011.

“It’s just a one-of-a-kind, limited edition for charity, and so I never thought Mattel would even pay attention to me,” the musician told Billboard that year. “For me this is a very major moment, because it just shows that you can come from nothing and still be a force in the main world, a businesswoman, and hopefully a mogul one day.”

While the Queen rapper is known for referring to herself as a Barbie, and her fans as the Barbz, Minaj’s relationship with Bratz’s competitor has recently gotten complicated.

Mattel is suing Rap Snacks for trademark infringement over the upcoming release of a collaboration with Minaj — her very own “Barbie-Que Honey Truffle Potato Chips.”

RELATED CONTENT: “Mattel Inc. Suing Rap Snacks Over Nicki Minaj-Inspired ‘Barbie-Que’ Chips”

Regardless, Bratz’s recent salute to Minaj isn’t the brand’s first. After the rapper re-released her classic mixtape Beam Me Up Scotty last year, the doll brand created a replica Bratz of Minaj from the project’s cover.

For the Barbz’s sake, hopefully a Nicki Minaj Bratz doll drops sometime soon.

RELATED CONTENT: “Nicki Minaj Is Releasing A Six-Part Documentary That’s ‘Coming Sooner Than You Think'”